A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday killed at least nine people, according to a counter terrorism official.

Authorities said the blast also wounded at least another 35 people. The attack targeted a convoy of armoured personnel carriers used by the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement issued by its Amaq news agency. It said a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-rigged car as the convoy passed an area near the US embassy, claiming eight American soldiers were killed.