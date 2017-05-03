WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syria likely to top agenda during Erdogan-Putin meeting
The Turkish president and his Russian counterpart are also expected to discuss energy cooperation as well as trade and tourism.
Syria likely to top agenda during Erdogan-Putin meeting
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, May 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2017

The war in Syria is likely to top the agenda as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi on Wednesday.

They're also expected to discuss energy cooperation as well as trade and tourism.

Ahead of the meeting, Erdogan stressed the need to find a solution to the crisis in Syria, which he said was a goal Turkey and Russia shared.

Recommended

The Turkish president also said he would tell Putin that he wants Russian trade restrictions on Turkey lifted rapidly.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu