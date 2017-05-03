A Greek court on Wednesday blocked a second request by Turkey for the extradition of soldiers who fled to Greece after a failed coup attempt by a faction of the military on July 15 last year.

Turkey alleges the men were involved in an attempted putsch against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the government. Ankara issued a second extradition request in January after Greece's top court ruled against the first, covering all eight.

Addressing the court on Wednesday, the prosecutor argued there was a possibility the men would not get a fair trial in Turkey.

The drawn-out case has highlighted often strained relations between the two NATO members.