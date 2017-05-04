A student was shot dead at a meeting in Venezuela on Thursday, prosecutors said, amid raised tensions as crowds clashed with riot police in the latest in a wave of unrest.

The student leader was at a meeting in the northern state of Anzoategui when "one of those present approached him and shot him several times before fleeing on a motorbike," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It did not say whether the killing was directly linked to the protests, but it came amid high tension, as students pushed on with a wave of street rallies.

"I don't know how long the protests are going to last," senior opposition leader Henrique Capriles said in an interview.

"If we were being violent, if we were not being democratic, we would already have toppled the government."

The opposition accuses Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro of trying to strengthen his grip on power and delay elections by launching moves to rewrite the constitution.

Attorney General Luisa Ortega told the Wall Street Journal that the government should ensure people's right to demonstrate freely, without arbitrary arrests.

"We can't demand peaceful and legal behaviour from citizens if the state takes decisions not in accordance with the law," the Journal quoted her as saying on Wednesday.

More than 30 people have been killed in just over a month of protests against Maduro, whose opponents blame him for food shortages in the oil-rich nation.

The prosecutors said a policeman died from a gunshot suffered during a protest on Wednesday in the western city of Carabobo.