WORLD
1 MIN READ
Some voters in France say they won't vote for Macron or Le Pen
Emmanuel Macron and Marine le Pen, both political outsiders, offer contrasting visions for French voters to choose from. But many voters have yet to decide, and some are not convinced by either.
Some voters in France say they won't vote for Macron or Le Pen
A campaign poster of Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche!, or Onwards!, plastered over one for National Front (FN) candidate Marine Le Pen, May 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche!, or Onwards!, and Marine Le Pen of the National Front (FN) party are political outsiders. They offer contrasting visions for French voters to choose from.

Both have loyal supporters. But many voters have yet to decide, and some are not convinced by either.

The campaign has been one of the most divisive in recent years, with many people saying they won't vote either for centrist Macron or for the far-right's Le Pen.

Recommended

TRT World's Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, reports on France's choice.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'