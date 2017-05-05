WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will the US Senate pass Trumpcare?
The US House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing President Donald Trump a partial victory as the healthcare legislation now heads to the Senate.
Will the US Senate pass Trumpcare?
US President Donald Trump (C) celebrates with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the vote to repeal Obamacare. (May 4, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Republicans have been fighting for seven years to overturn the bill, which enabled 20 million more Americans to get health insurance.

Thursday's vote was the first step in undoing major parts of former president Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement.

It was Trump's biggest legislative win since he took office in January.

Recommended

But the 217-213 margin of victory suggests another fight awaits the legislation in the Senate.

TRT World's Azadeh Ansari reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'