Thousands of demonstrators on Friday took to the streets of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, calling for the maximum jail term for the city's Christian governor who is facing blasphemy charges.

Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was accused of blasphemy last year when a video surfaced of him telling voters they were being deceived if they believed a specific verse in the Quran that prohibited Muslims from electing a non-Muslim as a leader.

The protests came after Indonesian prosecutors recommended a one-year suspended jail sentence in his trial.

"We are here because we are disappointed with prosecutors who were blind and deaf to the aspirations of Muslims," said Bahruddin Rabbani, an Islamic boarding school teacher from Banten, a neighbouring province of Jakarta.

Some of the protesters held flags, banners, and placards that said "Justice must be upheld" and "Ahok, the blasphemer of Islam, must be jailed."