WORLD
2 MIN READ
No end in sight as violent protests in Venezuela continue
At least 37 people have died after a month of deadly protests. The family of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez are calling for the International Red Cross to verify his wellbeing.
No end in sight as violent protests in Venezuela continue
Venezuela's opposition, which now enjoys majority support, says president Nicolas Maduro has become a dictator and wrecked the economy. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

A 20-year-old protester died on Friday after being shot in the head as anti-government protests in Venezuela continue.

In the past month, anti-government unrest has taken the death toll to at least 37 as the opposition gears up for more demonstrations.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

Warning: Some viewers may find parts of this report graphic as it contains footage of an armoured police vehicle ploughing through a crowd of protesters:

Meanwhile, the family of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is calling for the International Red Cross to verify his wellbeing.

Venezuela's opposition, which now enjoys majority support, says president Nicolas Maduro has become a dictator and has wrecked the economy.

Recommended

Vowing to stay in the streets for as long as necessary, opposition leaders announced a nationwide women's marches for Saturday, with the biggest planned for the capital, Caracas.

The president says they are seeking a violent coup with US support.

US calls some Venezuela actions 'deplorable'

The Trump administration is monitoring the situation in Venezuela closely and has found some of the acts there "deplorable," the White House said on Friday.

"Some of the acts there have been deplorable and certainly something that we're monitoring very closely," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, without providing further detail.

"In terms of specific movement or engagement that we have at this point, I can't comment any further on that right now," she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'