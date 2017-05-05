A 20-year-old protester died on Friday after being shot in the head as anti-government protests in Venezuela continue.

In the past month, anti-government unrest has taken the death toll to at least 37 as the opposition gears up for more demonstrations.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

Warning: Some viewers may find parts of this report graphic as it contains footage of an armoured police vehicle ploughing through a crowd of protesters:

Meanwhile, the family of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is calling for the International Red Cross to verify his wellbeing.

Venezuela's opposition, which now enjoys majority support, says president Nicolas Maduro has become a dictator and has wrecked the economy.