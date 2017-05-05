The broad agreement on de-escalation or safe zones in Syria came into effect at midnight on Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced.

The agreement was brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran on Thursday after a new round of peace talks held in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana. Neither the Syrian regime nor the rebels were direct signatories to the deal, and the opposition's reaction was lukewarm.

The agreement calls for the creation of humanitarian safe zones in opposition-held territory in the northwestern province of Idlib, in parts of Homs province in the centre, in the south, and in the opposition enclave of eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

The fact that the de-escalation agreement was supported by the United Nations, the United States and Saudi Arabia guarantees its implementation, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said.

But Syria's leading opposition High Negotiations Committee expressed "concern" about a deal for safe zones, saying it "lacks safeguards and compliance mechanisms."

The de-escalation deal builds on a ceasefire agreed between Russia and Turkey last December that reduced violence for a period but gradually fell apart.