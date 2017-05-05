WORLD
Amnesty International warns of growing violence across Brazil
The criticism comes as security forces, grappling with budget cuts after two years of recession in Latin America's biggest country, also contend with rebounding crime.
Policemen take up positions during an operation in the Alemao slums, after violent clashes between policemen and drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

In a report to the UN, Amnesty International said that killings by police in Rio de Janeiro had gone up almost 80 percent in the first two months of this year, compared to last year.

Authorities say a cut in funds is partly to blame.

In Rio, where officials on Thursday asked the federal government for about $2.5 million per month to shore up the security budget, criminal gangs are battling for lucrative access to drug routes and sales points.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
