Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron stormed to victory in the French presidential election on Sunday, roundly defeating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a run-off vote.

The Interior Ministry revealed that Macron had beat Le Pen by around 60 percent to 34 - a gap wider than the 20 or so percentage points that pre-election surveys had pointed to.

It was a record performance for the National Front, a party whose anti-immigrant policies until recently made it a pariah in French politics, and underlined the scale of the divisions that Macron must now try to heal.

Here's what world leaders had to say about Macron's win:

United States

US President Donald Trump... Tweeted, of course:

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also took to Twitter to congratulate the 39-year-old winner.

Britain

A statement issued by Downing Street read as follows:

"The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success. France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities," said a Downing Street spokesman.

EU

"Happy that the French chose a European future," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote on Twitter.

EU Council President Donald Tusk also offered his congratulations, saying the French had chosen "liberty, equality and fraternity" and "said no to the tyranny of fake news".

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said: "We have received a vote of confidence from France in the European Union."

Russia

In a congratulatory telegram released by the Kremlin, Russia's President Vladimir Putin urged Macon to bridge bridge deep rifts and work together to fight the "growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism".

"The citizens of France entrusted you to lead the country in a difficult period for Europe and for the entire world community. The growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism is accompanied by an escalation of local conflicts and the destabilisation of entire regions."

"In these condition it is especially important to overcome mutual distrust and join forces to ensure international stability and security," he said/

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wanted to work together with Macron on a "progressive agenda" to "promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle-class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic".