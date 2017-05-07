WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former cancer patient clowns around in Gaza hospital
A young Palestinian has turned a hospital in Gaza into a place of laughter by dressing up as a clown to entertain sick children.
Former cancer patient clowns around in Gaza hospital
Abdullah Abu Shaban, 23, was successfully treated for cancer in Israel. He believes laughter is a powerful healing tool. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 7, 2017

Abdullah Abu Shaban, a 23-year-old cancer patient in remission is using the healing powers of laughter to help cheer up sick children in a Gaza hospital.

One of the most densely populated tracts on earth, Gaza is home to mostly impoverished refugees and their descendants. It lacks basic civic infrastructure. People there live under an Egyptian-Israeli blockade meant to cut off the flow of weapons to the armed group Hamas, but the restriction also extends to the import of fuel, building supplies and basic goods.

UNICEF says children in Gaza are in dire need of psychosocial support.

Recommended

TRT World'sNick Davies-Jones has more on Shaban and his cheerful antics.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest