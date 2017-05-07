WORLD
2 MIN READ
Romanians plan more rallies against law to pardon corruption
The draft bill grants amnesty to people convicted of bribery and influence peddling.
Romanians plan more rallies against law to pardon corruption
Protesters gathered outside Romania's government offices in Bucharest, the capital, against a law aimed at pardoning officials convicted of corruption. May 3 ,2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 7, 2017

Protests are expected to continue in Romania against the government's plan to pardon officials convicted of corruption.

The Senate legal committee in Romania, which is seen as one of the European Union's most corrupt states, approved a draft on Wednesday that would grant amnesty to people convicted of bribery and influence peddling. The senate will now vote on the bill before it goes to the lower parliamentary house, which has the final say on whether it becomes law.

Around a thousand people gathered outside Romania's government offices in Bucharest, the capital, on Wednesday to protest against the move, a few months after massive anti-graft protests.

The crowd blocked the Victory Square where the government offices are and waved Romanian, NATO, European Union and US flags, yelling, "we have to defend the country from thieves!" Hundreds more gathered in other cities across the country against the proposed bill.

TRT World has more.

Recommended

Weakening the law

The government has said it does not support the latest amendments, though it was unclear whether the ruling coalition of Social Democrats and junior partner the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) would back them in parliament.

Brussels keeps Romania's justice system under special monitoring. While the European Commission has repeatedly praised the judiciary for progress stamping out graft, it has noted parliament has a track record of trying to weaken legislation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'