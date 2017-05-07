WORLD
Remains discovered in French forest during hunt for Irish man
Seamus Ruddy disappeared in 1985 after being abducted by the Irish National Liberation Army, the republican armed group, of which he was once a member.
Seamus Ruddy vanished in Paris in 1985 during the Northern Irish Troubles. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 7, 2017

A commission searching for one of the so-called "disappeared" victims of the conflict in Northern Ireland says it has discovered human remains in a French forest.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains has been searching for the remains of Seamus Ruddy. The commission said Saturday the process of recovering the remains found near Rouen in northern France would take some time.

The disappeared were people who were killed and their bodies hidden by the Irish Republican Army or IRA during the Northern Irish Troubles which spanned nearly thirty years from the 60s to the 90s.

Ruddy had been working as an English teacher in Paris when he vanished in 1985 during the Troubles. He was part of a faction of the INLA, the Irish National Liberation Army which was formed by former IRA members. Ruddy was killed as a result of infighting within the INLA.

The INLA claimed responsibility for his death.

If the remains are of Ruddy, only three more of the disappeared remain to be discovered. The commission originally sought 16.

The commission's purpose is to obtain information leading to the remains of people killed by paramilitary violence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
