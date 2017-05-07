Dozens of Daesh group fighters cornered in a northern part of Syria's Tabqa are holding off US-backed forces that hold almost all of the city, a monitor said Sunday.

Tabqa sits on the Euphrates River and on a strategic supply route about 55 kilometres (35 miles) west of Raqqa, the Syrian heart of Daesh's so-called caliphate.

In their drive for Raqqa, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have captured more than 90 percent of Tabqa, but have not been able to fully clear the militants out of the city or the adjacent dam. A majority of the SDF is made up of fighters from YPG – a wing of the PYD which Turkey considers an affiliate of its local terror group, the PKK.

"The SDF hasn't been able to seize complete control of Tabqa because [Daesh] fighters are still present in the neighbourhoods of Wahdah and Hurriyah," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The two districts are in the city's north near Tabqa Dam, Syria's largest.

Abdel Rahman said "dozens" of Daesh fighters were laying mines and engaging in small-scale skirmishes with the SDF, but had not deployed suicide bombers in recent days.

An SDF commander inside Tabqa said on Sunday that his forces were locked in "violent clashes" in the northern part of the city.

"The operation is going slowly because of the presence of civilians being used as human shields by [Daesh]," the commander said, saying his forces were trying to advance "carefully and accurately".

"Soon we will be able to announce the city fully cleared of Daesh," he added.

The SDF first entered Tabqa on April 24, but Daesh has put up fierce resistance including using snipers and weaponised drones, a tactic it perfected in neighbouring Iraq.

The SDF has also revealed plans to expand their territory in northern Syria.

The group says it wants to push its territory westward in order to link northern Syria to the Mediterranean Sea.

It will ask the United States for political support in creating a trade corridor to the Mediterranean as part of a deal for their role in liberating Raqqa from Daesh, it said.

Turkey has called on the US to drop their support of the group, which it says is linked to the PKK.

Brief reprieve

Fighting subsided in Syria on Saturday after a deal signed by regime backers Russia and Iran and opposition supporter Turkey to create four "de-escalation zones" began to take effect.

The multi-phase plan, signed Thursday in the Kazakh capital Astana, is one of the more ambitious efforts to end Syria's six-year conflict.

It provides for a ceasefire, rapid deliveries of humanitarian aid and the return of refugees after "de-escalation zones" are created across stretches of eight Syrian provinces.

Those zones would see a halt to hostilities, including air strikes. The plan also proposes the deployment of "third-party" monitoring forces.

It began coming into effect at midnight (2100 GMT Friday), according to Russia, but co-sponsors have until June 4 to finalise the zones' borders.

The four main battlegrounds covered are the north-western province of Idlib, parts of central Syria, the south, and the opposition enclave of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.