WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh attack targets Iraqi base where US advisers stationed
US troops have been training the Iraqi forces in the fight against Daesh, which has lately been losing ground both in Iraq and Syria.
Daesh attack targets Iraqi base where US advisers stationed
Kurdish peshmerga forces stand near the body of a Daesh suicide bomber in the city of Kirkuk, Iraq, May 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 7, 2017

At least two people were killed and six injured when Daesh suicide bombers attacked a base in northern Iraq where US military advisers are stationed, security sources said on Sunday.

In addition, two suicide bombers died when they detonated their vests at the entrance to the K1 base overnight, and three more were killed by Kurdish peshmerga forces. The peshmerga control the Kirkuk area where the base is situated.

"They were wearing uniforms like the Kurdish peshmerga and had shaved their beards to look like us," one officer told Reuters.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition are fighting to dislodge Daesh from Mosul, 140 km north-west of Kirkuk, but large pockets of territory remain under militant control, including Hawija, which is near the targeted base.

Recommended

Driving out Turkmen

The attack comes as Human Rights Watch said that the Kurdistan Regional Government were forcing Sunni Turkmen to leave the city.

According to the report, Turkmen who were internally displaced said that their identity and benefits cards were confiscated.

They added that they experienced threats and harassment for the purpose of pushing them to Shia-majority areas controlled by the Popular Mobilization Forces, a pro-government militia.

"KRG forces should cease harassing Turkmen and unlawfully forcing them to leave Kirkuk," Human Rights Watch's deputy Middle East director Lama Fakih said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'