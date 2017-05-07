Tens of thousands of women opposed to Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro marched on Saturday in the country's capital.

The women's march was the latest in five weeks of sustained protests against Maduro, whom opponents say has ruined the economy.

Police and soldiers initially prevented the crowd from reaching the interior ministry. But the women -- led by several lawmakers -- eventually made it to the Interior and Justice ministries.

The opposition after years of being in the shadow of the governing Socialist Party is demanding that delayed state elections be held and the 2018 presidential vote be brought forward.

They also want the government to free scores of jailed activists, allow humanitarian aid from abroad to offset a brutal economic crisis and respect the independence of the legislature where the opposition won a majority in 2015.

Highlighting vandalism and violence by masked protesters, Maduro says opponents are seeking a coup with US support and harbour "terrorists" and "murderers" in their ranks.

"This march is against opposition terrorism, they are destroying everything," said cook Fredesvilda Paulino, 54, at a pro-government rally also in Caracas on Saturday where red-shirted women waved pro-Maduro flags and banners.