WORLD
3 MIN READ
German president in Israel amid diplomatic spat
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin on Sunday amid tensions between German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
German president in Israel amid diplomatic spat
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) walks with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin during an official welcoming ceremony before their meeting in Jerusalem May 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 7, 2017

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Israel on Saturday at the start of a three-day trip just days after a row between Germany's foreign minister and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Steinmeier's office said he would meet Netanyahu on Sunday. He is also scheduled to meet Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and on Monday will call on Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas at his Ramallah headquarters in the occupied West Bank.

It is Steinmeier's first visit to Israel since taking up the post in March, although he has made the trip before while serving as foreign minister.

Netanyahu cancelled an April 25 meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, after the visiting diplomat declined to call off meetings with rights groups critical of Israel's government.

Gabriel met members of Breaking The Silence, which seeks to document alleged Israeli military abuses in the occupied Palestinian territories, and of B'Tselem, which works on a number of human rights issues and strongly opposes Israeli settlement building.

Netanyahu's right-wing government says the groups unfairly tarnish Israel and strengthen the arguments of its enemies.

Steinmeier is not scheduled to meet either group.

German-Israeli relations

Recommended

Gabriel told journalists in Jerusalem after the snub he regretted Netanyahu's decision, but also said he did not think it would badly impact relations between the two countries.

Such disputes have arisen in the past between visiting foreign officials and Israel's government.

In February, Israel reprimanded the Belgian ambassador after his country's premier, Charles Michel, met members of both B'Tselem and Breaking The Silence during a visit to Israel.

But there was no public rebuke when British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met members of Peace Now, an anti-settlement non-governmental organisation, during a visit in March.

Israel has occupied the West Bank for 50 years, and Jewish settlement building in the Palestinian territory has drawn intense international criticism.

Israeli settlements are seen as illegal under international law and major stumbling blocks to peace efforts as they are built on land the Palestinians see as part of their future state.

Germany is critical of Israeli settlement policy.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research