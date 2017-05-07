POLITICS
Second racism scandal within a week hits Italian football on live TV
Italian football has been hit by a second racism storm inside a week after Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia was insulted on air during a live, post-match television interview with Italian state broadcaster Rai.
Benatia, 29, is coming off an injury-plagued season with Bayern in which he made only 14 appearances, but has extensive Serie A experience after spending time with both Udinese and Roma. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 7, 2017

Mehdi Benatia, a Morocco international, was being interviewed following a 1-1 Serie A draw at home with city rivals Torino when it was cut embarrassingly short by what seemed like a studio technician's gaffe.

As he was speaking to studio presenters about Juventus, Benatia heard a voice over his radio earpiece say: "What are you saying, shitty Moroccan?"

Benatia, who had been answering a question about Juventus winning their sixth consecutive Serie A title, stopped mid-sentence and said: "Who said that? What stupid person is speaking?"

Presenters also heard the remark, but tried to brush it off, telling Benatia: "It seems there are some technical problems. No one here has been heard making any insults."

A visibly angry Benatia wiped his brow as presenters thanked him for his time before bringing the interview to an abrupt end.

It is thought the remark came from a careless studio technician who had left a microphone on, but it put racism firmly back in the spotlight a week after the controversy surrounding Ghana's Sulley Muntari.

Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari says Saturday he felt "treated like a criminal" after being sanctioned for walking off the pitch during a 1-0 loss at Cagliari last week where he fell victim to racial abuse.

Muntari was booked by the referee for complaining about the abuse and then shown a red card for walking off the pitch in the final minutes.

After he personally appealed to league bosses, his ban was rescinded on Saturday when he said: "I was being treated like a criminal. How could I be punished when I was the victim of racism?"

SOURCE:AFP
