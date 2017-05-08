German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany(CDU), scored a big win on Sunday in elections in Germany's northern state of Schleswig-Holstein.

The result provides further evidence that Merkel is regaining momentum ahead of the federal election in September.

The victory came after the CDU had during the past two years lost a string of state polls, where voters punished her for her open-door immigration policy that allowed thousands of refugees into the country.

Her immigration policy has come under fire from her allies and rivals after a Berlin truck attack killed at least 12 people last year in December.