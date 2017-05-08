WORLD
1 MIN READ
World leaders congratulate Macron amid renewed pro-EU hopes
European Union leaders believe French president-elect Emmanuel Macron will reconcile divisions in France and rejuvenate the Europe project. Le Pen supporters Trump and Putin also reach out with positive messages.
World leaders congratulate Macron amid renewed pro-EU hopes
US President Donald Trump who said Marine Le Pen was &quot;the strongest on what's been going on in France&quot; offered his congratulations to Emmanuel Macron, who won the French presidential elections, on Twitter. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2017

Emmanuel Macron, a former economy minister who had never previously stood for elected office, beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen with 66 percent of the vote in the French presidential election on Sunday.

Macron's victory by a comfortable margin was a landmark in French politics.

France's new president-elect brings with him a promise of renewed relevance to the European Union. His election also proved to be of big interest to other countries.

Recommended

TRT World'sAnelise Borges rounds up reactions of world leaders to the historic victory.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest