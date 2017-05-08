An Egyptian court sentenced the Muslim Brotherhood's supreme guide Mohamed Badie to life in prison for "planning violent attacks" in a retrial on Monday, judicial officials and a lawyer said.

Mohamed Badie was part of a group of 37 people accused of conspiring to stir unrest during protests that followed the July 2013 military-led ouster of Egypt's former president Mohamed Morsi.

"We will appeal for everyone who was convicted," defence lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud said.

The retrial came after Egypt's court of cassation scrapped a 2015 ruling under which Badie and 13 others were condemned to death, and 34 defendants given life terms.

Badie is being prosecuted in more than 35 trials, according to his lawyers.

He received three death sentences in other cases but those rulings have also been scrapped.