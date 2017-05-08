Malaysian customs officers seized more than 700 kilogrammes of pangolin scales, the country's largest haul of the scales considered by some to have medicinal properties, officials said Monday.

The 712 kg (1,570 pound) haul worth $2.12 million (9,184,800 ringgit) was made last week in two separate seizures.

On May 2, eight gunny sacks of the scales weighing 408 kg were found at a Kuala Lumpur airport warehouse.

They are believed to have arrived on a flight from Accra, Ghana, which transited in Dubai.

Two days later, 10 more sacks weighing 304 kg were found and seized. These were supposedly on a flight from Kinshasa, DR Congo, to Nairobi, Kenya, transiting in Dubai before reaching Kuala Lumpur.