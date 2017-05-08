Israel's embassy in Egypt has been closed for over five months and its diplomatic staff have been recalled to Israel.

Egypt is one of two Arab nations, along with Jordan, that retain official diplomatic ties with Israel. Warm relations were established after the 1973 Yom Kippur War and the subsequent Camp David Accord in 1978.

The Israeli ambassador and his staff have not returned to their posts and have resumed their work in Jerusalem.

"Even following these talks, the ambassador has yet to return, and there is no date for the embassy to be reopened," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry told local news source, YNet News.

Why did the embassy close?

Israel is concerned about the security situation in Egypt that deteriorated rapidly after 2013. The nation witnessed a spike in militancy when then Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al Sissi ousted the country's first democratically-elected President, Mohammed Morsi.

According to the official, Israel had set conditions to Egyptian security chiefs for the return of the ambassador. Despite this, the Israeli foreign ministry was not assuaged.