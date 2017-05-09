The organisers of a protest in Switzerland where some demonstrators held a banner urging the assassination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not be charged, media reports said on Monday.

Hundreds of supporters of the PKK, DHKP-C, YPG, and left-leaning Swiss political parties organised the protest in Bern in March. The demonstration included a banner showing a gun pointing at Erdogan, along with the words: "Kill Erdogan".

Turkey, the US and the EU designate the PKK a terrorist organisation.

The rally took place at the height of Ankara's ultimately successful campaign to get citizens to vote "Yes" in an April 16 referendum to change the system of governance in Turkey from a parliamentary to a presidential system.