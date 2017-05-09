WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces gain more ground against Daesh in west Mosul
The fresh gain is part of a new push which Iraqi forces launched last week in northwestern Mosul that has already wrested back several neighbourhoods from Daesh.
Iraqi forces gain more ground against Daesh in west Mosul
Iraqi forces take position in the northwestern Al-Haramat neighbourhood of Mosul on May 8, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

Iraqi forces announced on Tuesday they had retaken yet another neighbourhood of western Mosul, tightening the noose around Daesh in the Old City.

Forces from the elite Counter-Terrorism Service "liberated the northern industrial area on the western side," the Joint Operations Command (JOC) coordinating the war against Daesh in Iraq said.

The JOC said in its statement that the forces "raised the Iraqi flag after inflicting losses to the enemy."

The fresh gain is part of a new push which Iraqi forces launched last week in northwestern Mosul that has already wrested back several neighbourhoods from Daesh.

After opening up the new front, Iraqi forces say the battle for Mosul is now in its final phase.

Recommended

On Monday, Iraqi forces retook full control of Al-Haramat, a large neighbourhood on the edge of the city.

The latest operations make it harder than ever to flee for the few hundred Daesh militants estimated to still be in Mosul.

The militants, who have been defending their last major bastion in the country for more than six months, have offered limited resistance in recent days, apparently regrouping in the Old City for a last stand.

Daesh only controls a handful of neighbourhoods around the Old City, where at least 250,000 civilians remain trapped and living in dire conditions, according to aid officials and rights groups.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest