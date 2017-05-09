"I wanted this to be a surprise, but I'm personally working on a Latin hero that you'll be seeing at the end of the year. I want to make him as good as I can, as different as I can," Lee said.

He took part in three days of activities at the convention in central Mexico, signing autographs and taking photos with fans who had come from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela and even as far away as Belgium.

"This city, in this country, has the greatest fans in the whole world! You people are spectacular. This convention is wonderful," one of the most famous creators of the Marvel universe said.