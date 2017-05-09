The US will begin to directly arm the YPG, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump authorised the defence department to equip "Kurdish elements" of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which YPG forms the backbone, "to ensure a clear victory" over Daesh in Raqqa, Syria, Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said.

The announcement came a week before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit Washington and meet with Trump.

US support for the YPG has been a major strain on relations between Washington and Ankara in the past few years.

Turkey considers the PYD and its wing, the YPG, to be the Syrian offshoots of the PKK, a proscribed terrorist organisation by the US, the EU and Turkey.

But Washington has adamantly resisted similarly designating the YPG, supplying it with ammunitions and heavy weapons, and using it as a principal partner in the ground war in the fight against Daesh in northern Syria.

The Pentagon said the US is "keenly aware" of Turkey's security concerns as it announced the policy shift.