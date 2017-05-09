WORLD
Abbas ready to work on Trump's Palestine-Israel peace plan
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he is willing to meet with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu as part of US President Donald Trump's peace plan.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and US President Donald Trump met in Washington earlier this month. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that Donald Trump is expected to visit the Palestinian territories "soon" and he is ready to meet Israel's prime minister as part of the US president's peace efforts.

Trump is expected in Israel later this month as part of his first foreign trip. The Palestinian president said, "We are looking forward to his visit soon to Bethlehem," in the occupied West Bank, with speculation it will happen on May 23.

"We told him that we were ready to collaborate with him and meet the Israeli PM under his auspices to build peace," Abbas told reporters while meeting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Abbas met Trump in Washington last week for their first face-to-face talks.

Trump also announced last week that his first foreign trip as president will include stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the Vatican.

At the time of the announcement, a senior Trump aide did not rule out the possibility of a presidential stop in the West Bank, but said that it was likely to be contingent on security and Abbas taking concrete steps toward peace.

Trump has been seeking ways to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts and, as he hosted Abbas in Washington, he confidently predicted that an agreement was within grasp, brushing aside the complexities of a decades-old conflict that has bedevilled successive US leaders.

SOURCE:AFP
