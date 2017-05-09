India's largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday announced a deal to buy 50 small planes from France-based manufacturer ATR, as it eyes a growing domestic market for first-time flyers.

IndiGo will use the turboprop fleet to fly new regional routes opened under a government plan to connect rural India with the cities, the airline said in a statement.

"In support of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's UDAN vision, we are embarking on a journey to build a nation-wide regional network and connect cities that have not benefited from the growth in Indian aviation," said IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh.

The company said it would buy the planes from ATR – Avions de Transport Regional GIE – at a list price of $1.3 billion.

The purchase signalled the airline's intention to bid next month for a series of new regional routes being auctioned by the government.

Under the initiative, struggling airports in regional areas would be revived and air travel made more affordable by capping ticket prices at 2,500 rupees ($38) per hour of flying through subsidies and tax incentives.

The first round of bidding in March saw five airlines awarded contracts for new flights between large cities and 70 small towns, nearly half of which have never been reached by plane before.

Burgeoning middle class