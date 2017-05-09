Former acting US attorney general Sally Yates said on Monday she warned the White House in January that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn had been compromised and could have been vulnerable to blackmail by Russia.

Yates testified at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing that focused primarily on Flynn. The hearing did not shed much light on other aspects of investigations of allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 US election and whether there was collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Yates told the hearing she had been concerned that "the national security adviser essentially could be blackmailed by the Russians."

TRT World'sMatthew Symington reports.

Yates warned Trump before he sacked her

Making her first public statements about the issue, Yates said she feared Moscow could try to blackmail Flynn because it knew he had not been truthful about conversations he had with Ambassador Sergei Kislyak about US sanctions on Russia.

"Logic would tell you that you don't want the national security adviser to be in a position where the Russians have leverage over him," she said.

She told White House counsel Don McGahn on January 26, less than a week into Trump's presidency, that Flynn had not been telling the truth about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to Washington.

Yates said that in her meetings, McGahn "demonstrated that he understood this was serious... If nothing was done, certainly that would be concerning."

She repeatedly declined to discuss details of the investigation in a public forum.

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper, who also testified, said he stood by past assertions that he had not seen evidence of such collusion but also declined to comment on classified matters.

During that section of the hearing, Clapper described as accurate a report in the Guardian newspaper that British intelligence officials became aware in late 2015 about suspicious interactions between Trump advisers and Russian agents, and that the information was passed on to US intelligence agencies.

"Yes, it is (accurate), and it's also quite sensitive," Clapper said.

Obama warned Trump about hiring Flynn

Obama had warned Trump, then president-elect, not to give the post of national security adviser in his administration to Flynn just after the Republican's surprise victory in the November 8 election, a former Obama aide said.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Obama had communicated concerns about Flynn.

It "shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, given that General Flynn had worked for President Obama, was an outspoken critic of President Obama's shortcomings," Spicer said.