New Hamas leader Ismail Haniya pledged support for hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners on Monday in his first public appearance since being elected as head of the movement that runs the Gaza Strip.

Haniya, who was elected as the new political chief of Hamas on Saturday, said the movement stands with the hundreds of prisoners on hunger strikes in Israeli jails.

"It's my honour to shoulder the responsibility of leading the political bureau of this large movement of holy resistance," he said in his first comment.

"Your freedom is a national duty and your dignity is our dignity," Haniya added.