Despite President Donald Trump's threat to pull America from the Paris Agreement, about 3,000 climate negotiators met in the city of Bonn, Germany on Tuesday, to discuss the nitty gritty of the international deal that was negotiated late last year.

The deal, negotiated by world leaders in November 2015, pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming to a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

The 11-day Bonn meeting will focus on drafting a guide for member countries on how to execute the pact and curb fossil fuel emissions. However, fears loom large that if the world's number two carbon polluter, the US, pulls out, it will throw the pact into disarray.

Paula Caballero of the World Resources Institute think-tank said, "There's no question that if the US withdraws it is going to create difficulties ... in the negotiations."

A total of 196 countries are now party to the 2015 climate deal which Trump has threatened to "cancel."

No renegotiation