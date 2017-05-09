The military action against Daesh will continue for some time but the coalition fighting it is upbeat about the progress and quickening momentum of the fight.

After months of street-by-street combat, Daesh has lost control of most of its stronghold in Mosul, Iraq, and has become largely isolated in their Syrian bastion of Raqqa.

Key members of the US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria will meet in Copenhagen on Tuesday to assess the campaign's next steps as the self-proclaimed "caliphate" of the militants collapses.

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis and his Danish counterpart Claus Hjort Frederiksen are among the senior leaders from 15 countries attending Tuesday's summit.

"We're going to look to the future, determine what more is needed, if anything," Mattis told reporters ahead of his arrival in Denmark.

Several countries are keeping an eye on the region as Daesh-held territory diminishes. Coalition nations, particularly in Europe, are bracing for a possible wave of battle-hardened militants returning home.