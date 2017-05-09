One person has been killed and three others are missing in floods that have struck Canada, causing widespread damage in the provinces of Quebec and British Columbia.

Canadian authorities have deployed more than 1,000 troops to help in relief operations, while as many as 2,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes.

Canadian journalist Sean Mallen told TRT World that a 37-year-old man had died near Sainte-Anne-des-Monts in the Gaspe region of eastern Quebec.

"On Sunday he was driving with his wife and two-year-old daughter when his car was swept into the river," he said.

The toddler was still reported as missing, while the man's wife had managed to swim to safety.

Schools and government buildings were closed in some areas as the province grappled with the worst flooding in decades. Montreal, Quebec's largest city, declared a state of emergency on Sunday and the military was sent in to assist.