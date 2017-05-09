Cuba is one of the least net-connected countries in the world. Internet access is restricted, the speed is excruciatingly slow, dissident sites are blocked and all internet services are provided by the state.

But in spite of the obstacles, four entrepreneurs in a rural part of the country have created a social network which they say is their answer to Facebook.

Gaspar Social shares its name with the town where it was created in Ciego de Avila province, in central Cuba. About 500 of Gaspar's almost 8,000 residents use it.