WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's first census in 19 years is a security challenge
Authorities say the population census is critical for redrawing the political map of a country grappling with ethnic tensions, sporadic terrorism and deep divisions over how resources are spent across its provinces and territories.
Pakistan's first census in 19 years is a security challenge
A Pakistani official collects data under tight security during the census, in Lahore, Pakistan, April 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2017

Pakistan is carrying out its first national census in almost twenty years. And it's a security and logistical challenge.

The population count is critical for redrawing the political map of a country grappling with ethnic tensions and deep divisions over how resources are split between provinces and regions.

Political squabbling and a series of deadly attacks on census workers along the Afghan border puts the entire operation at risk.

But those involved in the census refuse to be deterred. And officials insist adequate security measures are in place.

Recommended

"Of the 200,000 military people, 160,000 have been deployed only for security. So you may not be able to see them immediately behind or with the teams but they are in the second cordon, the third cordon, and the fourth cordon," Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa said.

"That is how we make sure that our teams are safe."

TRT World's Almeena Ahmed has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'