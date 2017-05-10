Every weapon obtained by the YPG is a threat to Turkey, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday. Cavusoglu was voicing Ankara's strong opposition to a decision by the Trump administration to arm what Turkey considers a terrorist organisation in its fight against Daesh.

US officials said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has approved supplying arms to the YPG to support an operation to retake the city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of Daesh in Syria.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more from Gaziantep near the Turkey-Syria border.

"Both the PKK and the YPG are terrorist organisations"

Cavusoglu was speaking on a visit to Montenegro.

"Both the PKK and the YPG are terrorist organisations and they are no different, apart from their names. Every weapon seized by them is a threat to Turkey," the foreign minister said.

"Within the SDF, Arabs and the YPG should be distinguished and Arab forces should be the ones entering Raqqa."

Cavusoglu said the United States knew Turkey's stance and that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would reiterate it when he meets Trump in Washington next week.