US President Donald Trump defied fierce criticism on Wednesday over the abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, inviting Russia's foreign minister to the White House even as Democrats demanded an independent probe of Moscow's alleged meddling in the US elections.

Trump's decision to terminate Comey on Tuesday immediately drew comparisons to the Watergate scandal that brought down Richard Nixon and stunned Washington.

"James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI," Trump tweeted.

Under Comey, who was appointed four years ago, the FBI was investigating whether Trump campaign aides colluded with Russia in an attempt to sway the US election in the Republican's favour.

Trump wrote a letter to Comey, trying to distance himself from the ever-deepening scandal over Russia's involvement in the election.

"I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation," Trump wrote.

Trump said he was acting on recommendations of his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, and deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, who accused Comey of "serious mistakes" in his handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton's email.

TRT World's Arabella Munro has this report.