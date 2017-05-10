WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump, Russia's Lavrov discuss Syrian civil war
US President Donald Trump urged the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to "reign in" Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.
Trump, Russia's Lavrov discuss Syrian civil war
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at his news conference at the Russian Embassy in Washington, US, May 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2017

US President Donald Trump discussed the Syrian civil war with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office on Wednesday, at a time when alleged ties to Moscow are overshadowing the Republican's administration.

Russia backs Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the civil war. Trump said during his election campaign that he sought closer ties with Russia but tensions grew after US air strikes against a Syrian airfield in April in response to a chemical weapons attack that Washington blamed on Assad.

"We had a very, very good meeting with Mr Lavrov," Trump told reporters after the talks.

We want to see the killing, the horrible killing, stopped in Syria as soon as possible and everyone is working toward that end.

The meeting with Lavrov was the highest-level public contact between Trump and the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

TRT World'sAzadeh Ansari has more from Washington, DC.

Recommended

Lavrov rejects meddling allegations

Trump stunned the United States on Tuesday by firing FBI Director James Comey, whose agency is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and the possibility Trump associates may have colluded with Moscow.

"The goal of both President Trump and President (Vladimir) Putin is to have concrete results which will be tangible and which will allow (us) to alleviate problems, including on the international agenda," Lavrov told journalists.

The Russian foreign minister also rejected claims that Moscow interfered in the election that sent Trump to the White House as "fabrications."

Lavrov's visit to the Oval Office was a rare welcome for a foreign minister — or any non-head of state representing a foreign country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'