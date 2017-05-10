Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen warned on Wednesday that protests against him would not be tolerated and quashed with military force on the eve of local elections slated for next month.

His warning referred to opposition protests that broke out during the last general election in 2013, when a crowd destroyed at least two police cars over allegations of voter fraud.

Hun Sen is one of the world's longest serving rulers after more than three decades in power. He is seeking a new term in office in the 2018 national election. His opponents have accused him of using unfair measures to undermine rivals in the run-up to the elections.

Human rights groups say more than a dozen activists and opposition politicians have been thrown in jail since the 2013 election that challenged the ruling party's majority.

Speaking at the inauguration of a government office in Tbong Khmum, Hun Sen, dressed in a military uniform, said he would not hesitate to lead a civil war if the protests turned violent.