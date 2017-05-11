WORLD
3 MIN READ
Erdogan criticises US plan to arm YPG in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he will convey his concerns over the US decision to arm the YPG, but expects Washington to reverse the decision before he meets his US counterpart Donald Trump next week.
Erdogan criticises US plan to arm YPG in Syria
This file photo taken on April 28, 2017 shows US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, driving their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called on the country's allies to "side with Ankara and not with terrorist organisations."

Erdogan was speaking a day after the Pentagon announced that US President Donald Trump had approved arming what it called "Kurdish elements" of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group dominated by the YPG, the armed wing of the PYD, which is linked to the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

"We would like to believe that our allies will prefer to side with us and not with terrorist organisations," Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara.

Turkey's president said he would revisit the issue when he meets Trump in Washington on May 16, but expects the US government to reverse its decision before he heads to the US.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie has more on Turkey's concerns.

Weapons to target Daesh

Recommended

The US insists it is not arming elements hostile to its NATO partner.

A US-led anti-Daesh coalition spokesman told reporters in Washington that the weapons would be "pointed at ISIS [Daesh]."

"We're going to carefully monitor what's being provided and what it's used for, and we are completely committed to make sure that it's being used for exactly the purpose that we intend," said Air Force Col. John Dorrian.

Dorrian said the arms would be "distributed soon" and would include small arms, ammunition, heavy machine guns and other weapons to eliminate Daesh's vehicle-borne bombs.

Asked if the last category would include anti-tank TOW missiles, Dorrian said the package would include "other capabilities that can address that level of threat."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review