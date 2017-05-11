Real Madrid made it to the final of UEFA Champions League despite losing 2-1 against Atletico Madrid in their semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

The Spanish giants will face Italian outfit Juventus in Cardiff, Wales on June, 3 for the top tier European trophy.

Real's 3-0 win in the first leg proved too much for Atletico to overcome as the reigning European champions progressed 4-2 on aggregate.

Early goals from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann, from a penalty, gave Atletico hope but Isco struck just before the break to leave the hosts with too much to do, taking Real through to a final against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

"We knew Atletico were going to start well and they had a bit of luck in scoring the two goals, but we knew that if we scored it would kill them," Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters.

"We're Real Madrid and we showed that we have more experience," he added.

Ronaldo's hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg had given Real a huge advantage in the tie.

"No-one said it was going to be easy, but we achieved our objective which was to get through," said captain Sergio Ramos.