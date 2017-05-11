A Syrian asylum seeker in Austria has been jailed for life for murdering 20 wounded soldiers loyal to regime leader Bashar al Assad.

The man was fighting alongside an anti-Assad militia near the city of Homs, a court spokesman said.

The man was arrested in June 2016 at a refugee shelter in the Austrian state of Tyrol.

The court in the city of Innsbruck announced its sentence on Wednesday after a jury found the 27-year-old guilty of 20 charges of "murder as a terror offence."

An interpreter told the court the man had boasted of belonging to an opposition group and shooting unarmed or injured Assad troops.