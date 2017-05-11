The acting chief of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told the US Congress on Thursday that President Donald Trump's shock firing of James Comey will not derail the investigation into alleged Russian meddling during last year's US Presidential Election.

Trump dismissed the FBI director citing his handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's emails.

But, opponents suspect his removal was a bid to stall the FBI investigation, which is also looking into possible collusion between the Kremlin and Trump's team.

"There has been no effort to impede our investigation to date," acting FBI director Andrew McCabe told the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a hearing that capped two days of high drama provoked by the dismissal.

"You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing," he said.

"All of the agents involved in the investigation are still in their positions."

Regarding the White House's claim that Comey had lost the support of the FBI's rank and file, McCabe said: "Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does today."