A suicide bomb attack by Daesh in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan province has claimed at least 25 lives.

District health official Sher Ahmed Satakzai said the death toll had risen to 25, with 10 victims in critical condition.

The bomber appeared to target a convoy of the deputy chairman of Pakistan's Senate. The blast occurred in the town of Mastung, 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the provincial capital, Quetta.

Daesh claimed it had carried out a deadly bomb attack on the convoy, with the group's Amaq news agency saying that a bomber wearing an explosive vest was responsible for the attack.

Police confirmed that Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was injured in the blast.

Haideri's car was badly damaged by the explosion.