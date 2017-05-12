A French-led amphibious force postponed joint beach attack drills in the Western Pacific on Friday after a landing craft ran aground, commanders said.

The military exercise in Guam is a first. It involves US troops, British and Japanese helicopters and landing craft launched from France's amphibious carrier Mistral.

It had been meant as a show of force to counter China's growing military power in the region.

But Friday's mishap could blunt its intended message.

Exercises halted

The exercise was halted after a French landing craft ran aground, damaging one of its propellers. A separate helicopter landing drill was also cancelled, a spokesman for Japan's Self Defence Forces said later.