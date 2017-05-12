Arctic nations renewed calls for the world to address global warming, but US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States will not rush to make a decision on its policies.

The council adopted a nine-page "Fairbanks Declaration 2017," which noted that the Arctic is warming at more than twice the rate of the global average. The document noted the importance of reducing soot and methane emissions and said climate change is the most serious threat to Arctic biodiversity.

​Tillerson signed the declaration. However, he cautioned that the administration of President Donald Trump is reviewing several important policies, including how it will approach climate change.

"We are appreciative that each of you has an important point of view, and you should know that we are taking the time to understand your concerns," Tillerson told other representatives on the council. "We're not going to rush to make a decision. We're going to work to make the right decision for the United States."

Tillerson was speaking on Thursday in Fairbanks, Alaska, at a meeting of the Arctic Council, an advisory group made up of eight Arctic nations and indigenous groups.

The Arctic Council's goals are sustainable development and environmental protection of the Arctic. The council does not make policy or allocate resources, and its decisions must be unanimous.

The United States, an Arctic country because of the state of Alaska, is joined on the council by Canada, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Tillerson said the council will continue to be an important platform as the Trump administration deliberates.

Trump has said little about Arctic policy, but he has taken steps to put US Arctic Ocean waters back in play for petroleum drilling.

Sweden hopeful of US intent

Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom said she walked away from a private conversation with Tillerson hopeful of the US intent in the region.