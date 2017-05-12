As the potential for a US-Mexico trade war has accelerated under President Donald Trump, Mexican beef producers are looking for alternative foreign markets to the United States, which bought 94 percent of their exports worth nearly $1.6 billion last year.

Mexico is the world's sixth biggest beef producer. According to data from the Mexican cattle growers' association AMEG, the country plans to quadruple exports of halal beef to 20,000 tonnes by the end of 2018 from 5,000 tonnes this year.

It should have 15 plants certified to produce halal meat by the end of next year, according to AMEG data.

Jesus Vizcarra, chief executive and owner of SuKarne, Mexico's biggest beef exporter, said his company sees big potential for sales to Muslim-majority countries.

"There's an opportunity in these Middle Eastern countries," said Vizcarra, who is known in Mexico as the King of Beef.

Mexico's cattle growers' association sent a trade mission to Dubai and Qatar in late February to meet potential buyers, said Rogelio Perez, AMEG's top trade official.