Thousands of immigrants arrive in Chile every week
Life is difficult in Chile, food and rents are expensive and work can be hard to get. But despite this, the thousands of immigrants living in the country say they are determined to do whatever it takes, to build a better future in Chile.
By Staff Reporter
May 12, 2017

President Donald Trump may want to close US borders to immigrants, but Chile is keeping them firmly open. Every year thousands of people travel to Chile in search of a better life.

Chile has a relatively small percentage of immigrants - only 3.5 percent compared to around 11 percent in most other developed countries. But because it's easier for Latinos to come to Chile than to travel to Europe, the numbers have tripled during the past five years.

Current levels of immigration, which are officially around 600,000, are expected to continue to grow in the next few years.

TRT World'sJane Chambers reports from Santiago.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
